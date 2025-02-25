Helmet Heroes and Ducati Motor Thailand partner for children’s road safety initiative

PATTAYA, Thailand – Helmet Heroes Thailand is proud to announce a collaboration with prestigious motorcycle manufacturer Ducati Motor ( Thailand ) Co., Ltd. in an initiative aimed at protecting Thailand’s children through the distribution of TISI-approved motorcycle helmets.

This ground-breaking collaboration brings together Helmet Heroes Thailand, Ducati Motor (Thailand) Co., Ltd., the Jomtien-Pattaya International Rotary Club, and the Bangkok Community Help Foundation in a unified mission to address the critical issue of child safety on Thailand’s roads.







Max Kimberley-Thompson, President Elect stated, “The Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya is proud to support Helmet Heroes Thailand in its mission to protect young lives here in Thailand.

Road safety is a shared responsibility – businesses, organizations, and individuals are invited to donate, sponsor, or volunteer to ensure every child in Thailand has access to a life-saving helmet and together, we can make Thailand’s roads safer for the next generation!

Greg Lange, Co-Founder of the Bangkok Community Help Foundation stated, “We are thrilled to support the ‘Helmet Heroes’ mission of protecting children on Thai roads by providing essential safety helmets and educating them on the importance of wearing one”



“As the Bangkok Community Help Foundation, we’re proud to assist thousands of children in lower-income communities across Bangkok, and this initiative will be a valuable addition to our efforts.” stated Friso Poldervaart, Co-Founder of the Bangkok Community Help Foundation.

Adrien Simon, CFO of Ducati Motor (Thailand) Co., Ltd. stated, “We’re committed to making a meaningful difference in the community we call home. That’s why we’re proud to invest in innovative initiatives that prioritize the health and safety of our neighbours. This effort reinforces our dedication to promoting safe riding practices and road safety, because we believe that helmets are more than just a legal requirement – they’re a lifesaving necessity. By taking a proactive approach to safety, we aim to create a positive impact that resonates throughout our community and inspires a culture of responsible riding”.







The collaboration will culminate in a helmet distribution and educational event at a local school, supported by additional sponsors. This event represents a significant milestone in Helmet Heroes’ journey, bringing their total distribution to nearly 1,000 helmets since inception.

How you can help? “Join us in making a life-saving difference! Your support can help provide helmets to children in need across Thailand. Donate now at helmetheroesthailand.org/donate (http://helmetheroesthailand.org/donate) and be part of this impactful journey. Together, we can keep kids safe on the roads.”





About Helmet Heroes Thailand

Founded in December 2023 by social media influencer Rick “Savvy Rick” Brown, Helmet Heroes Thailand began with just one helmet and a dream to protect as many children as possible. Mr. Brown’s initiative was inspired by his own traumatic cycling accident as a teen which led to his desire to protect others, driving his passion to create safe road environments for children.

Since its founding in December, 2023, Helmet Heroes Thailand has distributed 882 helmets to children in Thailand, with a goal of reaching 1,000,000 helmets.

For more information about Helmet Heroes Thailand or to support this initiative, please visit www.helmetheroesthailand.org. Media Contact: Max Kimberly-Thompson : Email: [email protected]







Helmet Heroes Thailand is a non-profit organization dedicated to improving child safety through the distribution of certified protective motorcycle helmets and safety education.

Ducati Motor (Thailand) Co., Ltd. is a leading manufacturer of premium motorcycles committed to safety and community development.

Bangkok Community Help, founded by Greg Lange (Sunrise Tacos & Margarita Storm) and Friso Poldervaart (Dinner in the Sky Thailand) during COVID-19, is a 1,500-strong volunteer network dedicated to helping others. With over 3,000,000 people assisted, their motto, “Working together, helping others,” drives long-term community development and resilience-building across Thailand.

The Rotary Club of Jomtien-Pattaya, part of Rotary International’s global network of 1.4 million members, is a non-political, non-religious service organization where members—business, professional, and community leaders—work together to create lasting change through education, healthcare, sustainability, and initiatives like Helmet Heroes Thailand, driving meaningful impact in Pattaya and beyond.































