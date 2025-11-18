Join us for our Welcome Event at Highgate International School Thailand.

Step inside the world of Highgate International School Thailand and meet the passionate team behind our new campus. Our Welcome to Highgate event is the perfect opportunity to explore our school, learn about our educational vision, and see how we inspire young minds to learn beyond boundaries.

Hear from our Founding Head, Mr Ben Keeling, and members of the leadership team as they share the school’s philosophy, teaching approach, and future plans. Enjoy a guided tour of our school site and get your questions answered in an engaging and informative session.



📅 Date: Tuesday, 25 November 2025

⏰ Time: 09:00 – 10:00 AM

📍 Location: Highgate International School Thailand Visitor Centre, Dr. Thaworn Phornprapha Hall of Fame

Register now: https://share-na2.hsforms.com/1fgYw0cEVQT-cbnu7aXOooQs6jly

Don’t miss this chance to discover how Highgate is shaping the next generation of learners.

Opening August 2026 – offering Pre-Nursery to Year 6.

Visit us: www.highgateschoolthailand.com































