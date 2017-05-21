DSI sweeps across luxury car show rooms in search of tax evasion

The Department of Special Investigation (DSI) has carried out a sweep in Bangkok and its vicinities looking for tax evading luxury vehicles.

Commander of the DSI’s Finance and Banking Crimes Office, Pol Lt Col Pakorn Sucheewakul, led a raid on Niche Cars in the Bangkapi district of Bangkok after receiving a tip off that the showroom was housing foreign cars that had evaded import taxes.

Authorities reported finding vehicles ranging from Lamborghinis to McLarens spread across 4 floors of the business and seized 46 cars for further inspection. It is suspected that the company used falsified documentation to evade customs payments for the cars.

The raid was part of a sweep of Niche Group showrooms that began on May 18 with locations targeted including at Siam Paragon and Samut Prakan. A total 9 places were probed in the operation that stems from an incident in May of 2013 in which several luxury cars caught fire, sparking an investigation into their origin.