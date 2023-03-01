The British Council launches third year of ‘Women in STEM Scholarships’

Empowering Women to Pursue Higher Education in the UK

The British Council, the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities, is supporting women wishing to pursue a master’s degree and an early academic fellowship in the STEM field programme at leading UK universities. Through the British Council Women in STEM scholarships, over 100 women from countries in the Americas, South Asia, and East Asia, including Thailand will have the opportunity to pursue their studies in STEM subjects.







Partnering with 21 universities across the UK, this scholarship scheme includes tuition fees, monthly stipend, travel costs, visa, health coverage fees and special support for mothers. Eligible applicants in Thailand must apply directly to the following universities of their interest: Middlesex University, University of Strathclyde, Newcastle University, and Aston University. Application deadlines vary, depending on the UK institutions – but are between March and May 2023. For more information, please visit www.britishcouncil.or.th/en/british-council-scholarships-women-stem







