Seafood Buffet at Holiday Inn Pattaya

Friday 4 & Saturday 5 September 6–10 pm

Satisfy your appetite with our fresh seafood buffet, featuring BBQ Seafood including prawns, rock lobsters, scallops and fresh oysters as well as an international buffet and Delicious desserts!





Pay 999 THB per person, includes free flow soft drink package.*

Kids 6-12 years old 399 THB per person, includes free flow soft drink package.

Fl.4, Café G – Holiday Inn Pattaya

Book your seat Call : 038 725 555 Email : [email protected] LINE:@Holidayinnpattaya





