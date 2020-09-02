Homeless suspected as cause of massive Pattaya warehouse fire

Police are looking at homeless people living inside a North Pattaya warehouse complex destroyed by fire as they try to determine the cause of Tuesday’s conflagration.







Fire investigators from Police Forensic Science Center 2 and Pattaya officers scoured the site of the Sept. 1 conflagration which took more than six hours to extinguish and interviewed witnesses.

Satit Eimsumang, co-owner of Pattaya Car Wash, said he and his wife were sleeping in a shop behind the restaurant when they were awakened by noise of the fire. The ceiling collapsed shortly after.

He said he had complained about the abandoned restaurant many times over the past two years, saying he was afraid of fire as the structures and contents were all wooden and nearby electricity poles were enmeshed with tangled wires and tree branches.

The 43-year-old said homeless people often camped out inside the closed restaurant.

Pattaya police chief Pol. Col. Khemmarin Pissamai said the owner of the closed restaurant could not be reached and police would not speculate on the cause of the fire until the forensic examination is complete.

