Pattaya cloudy with isolated heavy rains and warning of sudden floods

Thailand Weather General Situation

The monsoon trough lies across the lower North, the Central and the Northeast regions while the southwest monsoon prevail over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. Thundershowers and some heavy rains remain over the country. People in the risky areas of the lower North, the Central and the lower Northeast should beware of the severe condition that may cause flash floods and water runoff. Category 5 typhoon “MAYSAK” over the East China Sea, expected it will be waking landfall over Korean Peninsula by today (2 September) with no effect on Thailand.







Thailand 7 days Weather Forecast

During 2 – 4 Sep, the monsoon trough lies across the lower North, the Central and the lower Northeast while the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea and Thailand. During 5 – 8 Sep, the monsoon trough will shift up to lies across the North and the upper Northeast. Including the southwest monsoon prevails over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf will be stronger. Thundershowers are likely over Thailand throughout the period with isolated heavy rain. The category 5, (Typhoon) “Maysak” over the East China Sea is expected to move to Korean Peninsula on 2 Sep, 2020. The category 4, (Severe tropical storm) “HAISHEN” over the Pacific is expected to move to the south of Japan and Korean Peninsula during 6 – 7 Sep, 2020. These two storms do not effect on Thailand.

Cautions

During 2 – 4 Sep, people in the risk area of the lower Northeast, the Central, and the East should beware of the severe conditions that causes forest runoffs and flash floods.

During 5 – 8 Sep, people in the North, the upper Northeast, the East and the South should beware of severe conditions.





Eastern Part Weather Forecast

Cloudy with fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Chachoengsao, Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chonburi, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat. Minimum temperature 24-27 °C. Maximum temperature 32-34 °C. Southwesterly winds 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1-2 meters in thundershowers.

Eastern Part 7 days Weather Forecast

Scattered to fairly widespread thundershowers throughout the period with isolated heavy rain.

During 2 – 4 Sep, Southwesterly wind 15-30 km/hr. Wave height about 1 meter and 1-2 meters in thundershower areas.

During 5 – 8 Sep, Southwesterly wind 15-35 km/hr. Wave height 1-2 meters and above 2 meters in thundershower areas. Minimum temperature 23-27°C. Maximum temperature 31-35°C.











