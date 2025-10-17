Avani Pattaya Resort Launches One-Day Holistic Wellness Journey 1 November

AvaniSpa at Avani Pattaya Resort invites wellness enthusiasts to experience “A Day of Balance” a unique holistic retreat that unites four powerful healing disciplines in one immersive day.

Taking place on 1 November 2025 from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm, the programme will be led by Master Thunva and his expert team from Yoga Shivaone, guiding participants on a transformative journey toward inner peace and harmony of mind, body, and spirit.

Programme Highlights