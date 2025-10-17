Avani Pattaya Resort Launches One-Day Holistic Wellness Journey 1 November

AvaniSpa at Avani Pattaya Resort invites wellness enthusiasts to experience “A Day of Balance” a unique holistic retreat that unites four powerful healing disciplines in one immersive day.
Taking place on 1 November 2025 from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm, the programme will be led by Master Thunva and his expert team from Yoga Shivaone, guiding participants on a transformative journey toward inner peace and harmony of mind, body, and spirit.
Programme Highlights
- Aromatherapy: Discover the healing power of natural scents to uplift your mood, reduce stress, and restore emotional balance.
- Mandala Flower Therapy: Engage in mindful flower arranging to nurture creativity, focus, and emotional clarity.
- Healthy Lunch at Benihana: Enjoy a wholesome and nourishing Japanese-style lunch at Benihana, designed to refresh and energize.
- Oracle Card Reading: Explore your inner self, release emotional tension, and invite positive energy through guided oracle card sessions.
- Sound Healing: Reconnect with your natural rhythm and experience deep relaxation through the therapeutic vibrations of sound.
Join the wellness journey for THB 1,755 net per person.
For bookings, please email at [email protected] or call +66 38 412 120 or visit https://mhg.to/ormni
