Pattaya to experience rain and cool breezes as eastern Thailand sees increased showers

PATTAYA, Thailand — Residents and visitors in Pattaya and the surrounding Bangkok metropolitan area are being advised to prepare for heavy rain and thunderstorms over the next 24 hours, with a 70% chance of precipitation across the region. The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) reported that ten provinces, including Chonburi where Pattaya is located, are at particular risk of localized flooding.

The increase in rainfall is due to a strong low-pressure system over the upper Gulf of Thailand, combined with easterly and southeasterly winds covering the northern and central regions. Meteorologists warned that while mornings may remain relatively cool, sudden heavy downpours could cause disruptions to transportation and damage to property.







Authorities advise residents to monitor weather updates closely and exercise caution when traveling, especially in areas prone to flooding. Sea conditions in the Gulf of Thailand are also expected to be moderate, with waves reaching 1–2 meters and higher in areas with thunderstorms, posing risks to small vessels.

In Pattaya, rain may lead to temporary flooding in low-lying areas and traffic disruptions. Citizens are urged to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy storms and to take precautions to protect homes and property.



































