Deadly motorway crash near Pattaya kills 1, injures dozens of university students

PATTAYA, Thailand – A deadly collision involving two Burapha University buses occurred at 6:30 p.m. on October 31 near Bang Phra toll plaza in Nong Khang Khok, Chonburi, about an hour’s drive from Pattaya. Each bus carried 35 students, totaling 70 passengers. The crash left 41 students injured – 36 women and 5 men – who were immediately transported to Chonburi Hospital for treatment.







The driver of the rear bus, Suchart Kongmuang, 55, was trapped and critically injured. Rescue teams used hydraulic tools to extricate him, but he died at the scene.

The driver of the front bus, Sontaya Phutphum, explained that the buses were returning from a field trip in Rayong. While he was paying the toll fee, the rear bus reportedly experienced brake failure and slammed into his bus. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning drivers to determine the exact cause.





































