Celebrate Christmas Eve in Style at Thai Garden Resort Pattaya

This Christmas Eve, the Thai Garden Resort in Pattaya invites you to a magical night of celebration, flavor, and festive cheer! Gather your family and friends for an unforgettable Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet Party, where the spirit of the season comes alive in a warm, joyful atmosphere filled with music, laughter, and culinary delights.

Indulge in a lavish buffet featuring over 60 international and traditional Christmas specialties, lovingly prepared by the resort’s talented culinary team. Savor the comforting classics of the season — succulent roasted turkey, honey glazed ham, and rich gravies — alongside an impressive seafood-on-ice selection, flavorful pastas, crisp salads, and a stunning array of decadent desserts. From traditional favorites to global inspirations, every dish is crafted to capture the true essence of Christmas.



As you dine under the stars, enjoy live music and festive entertainment, setting the perfect mood for an evening of merriment. The open-air tropical setting of Thai Garden Resort, adorned with beautiful Christmas décor and twinkling lights, creates a cozy and elegant backdrop for this special occasion.

For 1,800 THB per person, guests will enjoy not only the full buffet but also a complimentary glass of wine or cocktail to toast the holiday season. Whether you’re celebrating with loved ones, friends, or colleagues, this event promises to be a highlight of your holiday calendar.

Seats for this special night fill up fast, so be sure to plan ahead and reserve your table early.



📅 Date: Tuesday, December 24th, 2025

🕕 Time: From 6:00 PM onwards

📍 Venue: Thai Garden Resort, Pattaya

💰 Price: 1,800 THB per person (includes one glass of wine or cocktail)

🎄 Reserve Your Table Today:

🌐 thaigarden.com/restaurant-reservations

📞 (+66) 38 370 614 | (+66) 84 324 1098

🌍 www.thaigarden.com

Celebrate the magic of Christmas Eve with fine food, great music, and the warmth of holiday togetherness — only at Thai Garden Resort Pattaya.































