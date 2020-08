Khanitha Beauty Salon owned by Khanitha ‘Noi’ Klemm moved to a new location on Thappraya Road corner of Soi 6 on 1 August 2020.

A Buddhist blessing ceremony was held at the new premises on August 10.







Noi’s services include Eyelashes extension and Nail Design.

This month Noi is offering Ladies Hair-Spa for 199 Baht and a Hair Cut for men from only 99 Baht.

Open Monday-Saturday from 11am – 8pm (Sundays closed)

Facebook: khanittha beauty salonLINE-ID: beauty.noi