UN & UNIDO Delegation Study Green Initiatives in Industrial Estates

By Pattaya Mail
Ms. Fasai Finch (3rd left), Senior Manager-Corporate Marketing, WHA Corporation PCL., Ms. Piyatida Tirawan (right), Senior Manager Environmental and Safety; and Mr. Sathapanic Piroondee (left), Senior Site Manager, WHA Industrial Development, give a warm welcome to Ms. Gita Sabharwal (center), UN Resident Coordinator in Thailand; Mr. Thamana Lekprichakul(3rd right), Data and Results Reporting Officer, Office of the United Nations Resident Coordinator; and Ms. Sooksiri Chamsuk (2nd right), Program Officer, United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), during their visit to the EEC.

A delegation from the United Nations (UN) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) recently visited WHA Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). The purpose was to observe WHA’s business operations aligned with the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals. The UN is currently working with the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) to promote the development of resource-efficient and low-carbon industrial estates. The delegates got an overview of WHA’s mission towards sustainability and its long-term vision to operate eco-friendly industrial estates.


