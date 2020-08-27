UN & UNIDO Delegation Study Green Initiatives in Industrial Estates

A delegation from the United Nations (UN) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) recently visited WHA Eastern Seaboard Industrial Estate in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). The purpose was to observe WHA’s business operations aligned with the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals. The UN is currently working with the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) to promote the development of resource-efficient and low-carbon industrial estates. The delegates got an overview of WHA’s mission towards sustainability and its long-term vision to operate eco-friendly industrial estates.











