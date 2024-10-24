Join Us for a Spooky Family Halloween Party at Royal Cliff, Pattaya.

Get ready for a night of frights and fun at our Under the Sea Monster Halloween Party!

On Friday 1 November 2024 at The Royal Opal Theatre of the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel will be transformed into a spooky wonderland where your little sea creatures can enjoy a thrilling night of entertainment, delicious treats, and ghoulish surprises!

What to Expect: Fun for everyone in the family

🎃 Spooky games and activities for all ages

🎃 Monster-themed costume contest with amazing prizes

🎃A haunted food stalls featuring delightful Halloween treats and kids’ menus including pizzas and burger stations

🎃 Face painting, Pumpkin mini golf, Bingo, and more!







This isn’t just another party—it’s a fang-tastic evening of family-friendly fun in the luxurious surroundings of our five-star hotel. 🏨✨

🎫 Limited Spots Available! Book now and experience the ultimate Halloween bash with your family. Don’t miss out on one of the most popular events in Pattaya. So far, every party we organized received 100% satisfaction.

We look forward to welcoming you to our Sea Monsters Adventure!

Date: 1 November 2024

Time: 6:00pm onwards

Location: Royal Opal Theatre @ Royal Cliff Beach Hotel

Ticket Entry Price:

🎃 THB 500 for in-house guests

🎃 THB 800 for outside guests

CLICK HERE TO BOOK YOUR TICKET

Alternatively please contact the Marketing Department via the following options:-

Tel: (+66) 38 250421 ext. 2878

Email: c[email protected]

www.facebook.com/royalcliff

or LINE ID: @royalcliff

🎃 🎃 🎃 See you there, if you dare… 🎃 🎃 🎃







































