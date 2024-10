Join Us for a Spooky Family Halloween Party at Royal Cliff, Pattaya.

Get ready for a night of frights and fun at our Under the Sea Monster Halloween Party!

On Friday 1 November 2024 at The Royal Opal Theatre of the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel will be transformed into a spooky wonderland where your little sea creatures can enjoy a thrilling night of entertainment, delicious treats, and ghoulish surprises!

What to Expect: Fun for everyone in the familyย

๐ŸŽƒ Spooky games and activities for all ages

๐ŸŽƒ Monster-themed costume contest with amazing prizes

๐ŸŽƒA haunted food stalls featuring delightful Halloween treats and kidsโ€™ menus including pizzas and burger stations

๐ŸŽƒ Face painting, Pumpkin mini golf, Bingo, and more!







This isnโ€™t just another partyโ€”itโ€™s a fang-tastic evening of family-friendly fun in the luxurious surroundings of our five-star hotel. ๐Ÿจโœจ

๐ŸŽซ Limited Spots Available! Book now and experience the ultimate Halloween bash with your family. Don’t miss out on one of the most popular events in Pattaya. So far, every party we organized received 100% satisfaction.

We look forward to welcoming you to our Sea Monsters Adventure!

Date: 1 November 2024

Time: 6:00pm onwards

Location: Royal Opal Theatre @ Royal Cliff Beach Hotel

Ticket Entry Price:

๐ŸŽƒ THB 500 for in-house guests

๐ŸŽƒ THB 800 for outside guests

CLICK HERE TO BOOK YOUR TICKET

Alternatively please contact the Marketing Department via the following options:-

Tel: (+66) 38 250421 ext. 2878

Email: c[email protected]

www.facebook.com/royalcliff

or LINE ID: @royalcliff

ย ๐ŸŽƒย ๐ŸŽƒ ๐ŸŽƒ See you there, if you dare… ย ๐ŸŽƒย ๐ŸŽƒย ๐ŸŽƒ