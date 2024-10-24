Pattaya takes action against beach umbrella operators over tourist parking woes

By Pattaya Mail
Beach umbrella operators suspended for 15 days over tourist complaints.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Local authorities have ordered beach umbrella operators in North Pattaya to cease services for 15 days following complaints from tourists, October 23. Over the recent holiday, it was reported that operators were turning away visitors by prohibiting them from parking their cars in the area unless they were customers. This practice is considered unacceptable and damaging to the image of Pattaya as a world-class tourist destination.




Pattaya authorities urge businesses to embrace tourists with hospitality.


Officials call for friendly service as beach umbrella operators face suspension.

Officials urged operators to welcome tourists with smiles and hospitality during the peak travel season, emphasizing the importance of maintaining a positive atmosphere for visitors. The decision to suspend services aims to encourage better treatment of tourists and improve the overall experience in the city.
















