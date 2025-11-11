EABC x Phuket Rendezvous 2026: Thank You, Member Event

BCCT members are invited to join the vibrant Thai-European business community for our End-of-Year Thank you Member networking event. Get ready for an evening of festive conversation, forging powerful new connections and new opportunities at Akara Grand Ballroom, Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort on Friday, 28 November 2025, organised by European Chamber of Commerce Thailand (EABC).

Event Details:

Date: Friday 28th November 2025

Time: 6-9 PM

Agenda:

6.00 PM – Registration

6.30 PM – Welcome Remarks

6.40 PM – Networking

9.00 PM – Event Closed

Venue: Akara Grand Ballroom, Four Points by Sheraton Phuket Patong Beach Resort [Map]



Registration:

Entry: THB 1,300 for BCCT/EABC/Supporting Chambers Members and THB 1,800 for Non–Members. *Includes cocktail dinner buffet, soft drinks, and free-flow wine and cocktails.

Booking & payment: direct to EABC click here, call 02 627 9108 or [email protected]

Important Remarks:



Registration will close on Wednesday, 26 November, at 4:00 PM

Registration mandatory. No walk-ins allowed.

To confirm your registration, please proceed with bank transfer payment and send your proof of payment to [email protected]

ALL PAYMENTS MUST BE MADE IN ADVANCE TO EABC. If payment is not received at least 24 hours prior to the event, your spot may be given to someone on the waiting list.

If payment is not received at least 24 hours prior to the event, your spot may be given to someone on the waiting list. You can cancel for free up to 48 hours (2 days) before the event, and your payment will be fully refunded.

Cancellations made within less than 48 hours (2 days) of the event and no-shows will not be eligible for either a refund or credit.



