Motorcycle taxi fares to skyrocket at Pattaya Fireworks Festival as walking becomes the only safe bet

PATTAYA, Thailand – As Pattaya gears up for the annual International Fireworks Festival on November 28-29, long-time visitors and locals alike are bracing for a familiar headache: skyrocketing motorcycle taxi fares. Every year, the event draws tens of thousands of spectators to Pattaya Beach, creating massive congestion and giving motorcycle taxi drivers a golden opportunity to inflate prices far above normal rates.

Reports from previous years indicate fares that can triple or even quadruple within the festival zone, with little accountability. Drivers often exploit the chaos, targeting tourists unfamiliar with local routes and traffic norms. While some see this as a minor inconvenience, for many visitors it is an unwelcome barrier to enjoying the event safely and affordably.







Local authorities encourage walking along Beach Road and nearby streets to avoid inflated fares and traffic snarls. But with scorching daytime heat, limited shaded pathways, and crowds of festival-goers, walking is easier said than done for families, elderly visitors, and those carrying equipment for photography or fireworks viewing.

Critics argue that the city’s lack of organized transportation solutions exacerbates the problem. Temporary shuttle services, designated pick-up zones, and controlled traffic corridors could help keep fares reasonable and reduce safety risks. Yet each year, the focus remains largely on crowd control and festival logistics rather than solving the perennial problem of opportunistic transport pricing.





Visitors are therefore left to choose between overpaying for a short ride, risking unsafe rides on crowded motorcycles, or enduring long walks through heavily congested areas. For an event that celebrates spectacle and joy, the sky-high motorcycle taxi fares cast a shadow over Pattaya’s festival experience, leaving a bitter aftertaste for many who come to celebrate rather than negotiate their way across town.



































