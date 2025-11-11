BCCT Connecting Western Seaboard & Christmas Dinner.

BCCT, in cooperation with AMCHAM, Beluthai, DanCham, GTCC, TICC, NTCC, Swecham, Rotary Club of Royal Hua Hin, Hua Hin Today, and Surf Radio cordially invites you to the Connecting Western Seaboard (Hua Hin). All are very welcome – members and non-members.

📅 Date: Saturday 29th November 2025

⏰ Time: 6-9 PM

⏰ 6 – 7 PM: Welcome Drinks, Canapes, and Whisky tasting by the Beach Club Pool

⏰ 7 – 9 PM: Sit Down Buffet at the Beach Club Air-conditioned Restaurant

📍 Venue: Best Western Plus Carapace Hotel Hua Hin [MAP]

💰 Cost: THB 1,500 for adults and THB 700 for kids for BCCT, partner chambers and non-members. Prices include wine, beer, sparkling wine, and soft drinks. Menu

RSVP: online please click HERE or email [email protected] for booking assistance



Payment:

Online Payment options are available when confirming your booking (recommended). Online payment when you book is the simplest way to do this.

Bank transfer is also available to Kasikorn Bank 709-2-36464-4 and email [email protected] to verify for a receipt

Event Behaviour Statement: please click here







