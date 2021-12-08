Christmas Celebrations at Royal Cliff Hotels Group Pattaya

Royal Christmas Celebration Set Dinner 2021

24 December 2021 Royal Christmas Celebrations Set Dinner 7.00 pm – 10.30 pm at Caprice Restaurant. Royal Wing Suites & Spa

THB 2,500 ++ per person 50% discount for children under 12 years.

For more information or to book a table, please contact Guest Relations Tel: (+66) 38 250421 ext. 2037 Email:[email protected]







Traditional Christmas Eve 2021

24 December 2021 Traditional Christmas Eve Set Dinner 7.00 pm – 10.30 pm at Royal Grill Room & Wine Cellar, Royal Cliff Beach Hotel.

THB 2,200 ++ per person 50% discount for children under 12 years.

For more information or to book a table, please contact Guest Relations Tel: (+66) 38 250421 ext. 2037 Email:[email protected]







Christmas Lunch Buffet 2021 @ Panorama

25 December 2021 Christmas Lunch Buffet 12.00 pm – 3.00 pm at Panorama, Royal Cliff Beach Hotel.

THB 1,500++ per person 50% discount for children under 12 years.

For more information or to book a table, please contact Guest Relations Tel: (+66) 38 250421 ext. 2037 Email:[email protected]





























