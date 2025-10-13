Ben’s Theater Jomtien presents “Strings and Voice” 25 October 2025

PATTAYA, Thailand – An evening of refined artistry and musical passion awaits at Ben’s Theater Jomtien on Saturday, 25 October 2025, at 8 p.m. (doors open 7:30 p.m.), featuring an exquisite trio of performers: Visanee Vongvirulh – Violin, Rakisamon Siyapong – Piano, Waku Nakazawa – Tenor. Together, they will take the audience on a journey through romantic and lyrical masterpieces by Clara and Robert Schumann, Franz Schubert, Edward Elgar, and De Curtis/Furno, including:

🎵 Clara Schumann: Nocturne, Op. 6 No. 2

🎵 Robert Schumann: Violin Sonata No. 1 in A minor, Op. 105

🎵 Robert Schumann: Dichterliebe, Op. 48

🎵 Franz Schubert: Der Einsame

🎵 Edward Elgar: Salut d’Amour

🎵 De Curtis/Furno: Non ti scordar di me

This intimate performance promises a perfect blend of poetic voice, expressive violin, and elegant piano — a celebration of the romantic spirit and timeless beauty of classical music.









Tickets: THB 900 (includes a free drink of your choice)

Dress code: Smart casual – no shorts, no slippers.

Reservations strictly by email: [email protected]

Please include your full name, number of tickets required, and mobile number. A confirmation with the road plan to Ben’s Theater will follow. Visit: www.benstheaterjomtien.com

Ben’s Theater Jomtien is a non-profit venue dedicated to bringing top-quality musicians to Pattaya. There are no sponsors — all proceeds from ticket sales go directly to the performers.

Join us for an enchanting night of Strings and Voice — where music speaks straight to the heart.



































