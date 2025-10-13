The Night Party at Dicey Reilly’s Pattaya 25 October 2025

Get ready for an unforgettable evening at Dicey Reilly’s Night Party!
Enjoy a live performance by The Gentlemans, followed by a DJ Party that will keep you dancing late into the night.
Special Deal:
Starting from THB 2,000 for 4 people, you’ll receive 3 litres of draught beer free—the perfect way to kick off your night!
Location:
Dicey Reilly’s – conveniently next to Royal Garden Plaza and Avani Pattaya Resort.
Opening Hours:
From 12:00 noon with the full pub menu available until 11:00 pm.
Extras:
Happy Hour and weekly events
All live sports broadcasted on multiple TVs and screens
For more information or reservations:
Tel. +66 38 412 120
Email: [email protected]
Don’t miss the party of the season—see you at Dicey’s!