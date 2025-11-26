Pattaya streets in chaos as reckless motorbikes cut through crowds and flout all rules

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya’s streets have long been a magnet for motorbikes, whether for locals, tourists, or rental riders. While the city has made progress clearing sidewalks of illegally parked motorbikes, the dangers posed by reckless riding remain a serious concern.

Every day, motorbikes weave through narrow sidewalks, cutting between pedestrians, ignoring red lights, and occasionally riding against traffic. These behaviors not only put riders at risk but endanger pedestrians and other motorists. With crowded streets, tourists unfamiliar with local traffic rules, and drivers often prioritizing speed over safety, Pattaya has become a hotspot for accidents.







Compounding the problem are taxis and vans that occupy busy streets illegally, particularly along Second Road near Soi VC and Soi Marine. While authorities have acted to remove parked motorbikes, the same enforcement rarely reaches larger vehicles, leaving chaotic sections where cars, vans, and motorbikes compete for space.

Experts warn that riding on sidewalks or ignoring traffic signals dramatically increases the likelihood of collisions. Accidents can be severe because motorbikes offer little protection, and riders are often tourists or young residents who lack experience in urban traffic.



The city’s efforts to enforce parking rules are a step forward, but tackling unsafe riding practices requires stricter policing, awareness campaigns, and accountability for both locals and visitors. Until then, the thrill of riding in Pattaya comes with a constant, and sometimes deadly, risk.



































