Barry Kenyon at Pattaya City Expats Club Wednesday, April 13

The Pattaya City Expats Club is finally back THIS Wednesday April 13, with everyone’s favourite Pattaya Mail journalist…

Barry Kenyon will speak on the topic: “Pattaya through the eyes of the media 1992-2022”. He will provide us with a look at how the local and international media have responded to the many changes in Pattaya over 30 years (newspapers, TV, internet, social media, investigative journalism, etc.). He will also mention his arrest for gambling in the notorious Pattaya Bridge Club raid of 2016.

The location will be in Holiday Inn’s Bay Tower meeting rooms on the Mezzanine Floor.

Buffet Breakfast is available in the 4th floor Cafe G from 8 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. Advise the cashier you are attending the PCEC meeting to get the breakfast for 249 baht.





























