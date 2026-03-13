AustCham Joint Chambers ESB Sundowners Connecting EEC 20 March 2026.

Organised by the Australian-Thai Chamber of Commerce (AustCham)

AustCham Thailand, in collaboration with American Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (AMCHAM), British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT), Belgian-Luxembourg/Thai Chamber of Commerce, German-Thai Chamber of Commerce (GTCC), Netherlands-Thai Chamber of Commerce (NTCC), and South African Thai Chamber of Commerce (SATCC), Joint Chambers ESB Sundowners. This event is scheduled to take place on Friday, 20 March 2026, 18.00 – 21.00 hrs., at Avani Pattaya Resort.







BCCT members are warmly welcome to join for a wonderful night of making new connections and catching up with familiar faces in the Australian-Thai business community in Pattaya at Avani Pattaya Resort. The hotel is located in the heart of the city overlooking the beach and has 300 rooms and suites surrounded by lush tropical greenery. The location is so central that guests are just steps away from the best shopping and entertainment in town.



Avani Pattaya Resort boasts three excellent restaurants, two bars, and a large swimming pool with Jacuzzi and the AvaniSpa. Only 90 minutes by car from Suvarnabhumi International Airport, Pattaya is the closest major beach destination to Bangkok. This vibrant coastal city is a must visit destination in Thailand as there is something for everyone.



The event is supported by, NS BlueScope and PRTR.

NS BlueScope, is widely recognised for high-quality coated and painted steel products with advanced technology and innovation. We partner with industry to create some of the most beautiful, essential and enduring buildings, contributing to nation building and sustainability across ASEAN. Operating in Southeast Asia and the west coast of North America, NS BlueScope is a joint venture between BlueScope and Nippon Steel, with more than 2,500 employees across 30 sites in 6 countries.

PRTR is a leading Total HR Solutions provider in Thailand with over 33 years of experience delivering integrated workforce solutions across industries. We provide end-to-end services, from recruitment at all levels — officer to executive — to outsourcing solutions covering operational staff, specialists, housekeeping, and executive drivers, alongside corporate training and HR technology solutions. With a strong presence in the Eastern Seaboard, PRTR plays a key role in supporting manufacturing businesses within Thailand’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC), one of the country’s most strategic growth regions. As technology and AI reshape the way businesses operate, we remain grounded in one fundamental belief: sustainable growth is powered by people. At PRTR, we stand by our belief that People are key.



Date: Friday, 20 March 2026

Time: 6PM – 9 PM

Venue: Avani Pattaya Resort [Map]

Cost:

950 THB for BCCT, AustCham members, partner Chambers’ members

1,900 THB for non-members

RSVP & Payment: direct to AustCham by clicking here. For more information, please email [email protected] or call 02 079 1815.



