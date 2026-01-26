Saturday Dinner Buffet – Every Week at Thai Garden Resort.

Our German • International • Thai buffet brings together comforting German classics, popular international dishes, and authentic Thai cuisine, thoughtfully prepared to suit a wide range of tastes.

Spend your Saturday night enjoying a relaxed dinner buffet in a lush tropical garden setting, perfect for unwinding at the end of the week.

Enjoy good food, live music, and a warm, easygoing atmosphere — ideal for families, friends, and casual gatherings.

Whether you’re staying with us or visiting from Pattaya, this is a simple and enjoyable way to spend your Saturday evening.