Saturday Dinner Buffet – Every Week at Thai Garden Resort.

Spend your Saturday night enjoying a relaxed dinner buffet in a lush tropical garden setting, perfect for unwinding at the end of the week.
Our German • International • Thai buffet brings together comforting German classics, popular international dishes, and authentic Thai cuisine, thoughtfully prepared to suit a wide range of tastes.
Enjoy good food, live music, and a warm, easygoing atmosphere — ideal for families, friends, and casual gatherings.
Whether you’re staying with us or visiting from Pattaya, this is a simple and enjoyable way to spend your Saturday evening.
Every Saturday | From 6:30 PM
THB 599 net / person (Softdrinks & Beverages not included)
Thai Garden Resort, Pattaya
Website: www.thaigarden.com
Restaurant Reservations: https://thaigarden.com/restaurant-reservations
WhatsApp: (+66) 84 324 1098
Or contact us directly via Facebook Messenger