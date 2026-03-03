Tuscan Wine Tasting at Dicey Reilly’s Avani Pattaya Resort 21 March 2026

Sip, savour and discover the elegance of Tuscany at an exclusive Frescobaldi Wine Tasting Night at Dicey Reilly’s.

Join us for a refined evening celebrating the artistry of Frescobaldi, featuring one premium white and two exceptional red wines.

Each pour is perfectly paired with a specially curated buffet crafted to complement every glass.

Date: 21 March 2026
Time: 6:30 pm -8:30 pm
Price: THB 1,850 net per person
Venue: Dicey Reilly’s, Avani Pattaya Resort

For bookings, please email at [email protected] or call +66 38 412 120
















