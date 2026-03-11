Classical music evening at Ben’s Theater Jomtien on March 26

PATTAYA, Thailand – Classical music lovers in Pattaya will have a special opportunity to enjoy an evening of chamber music when Ben’s Theater Jomtien presents a live concert at 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

The performance will feature acclaimed musicians Eri Nakagawa on piano and Omiros Yavroumis on violin, both associated with the Mahidol University College of Music. The evening’s programme will include works by Robert Schumann, César Franck and other composers from the classical repertoire.



The duo previously impressed audiences in Pattaya, earning praise from a Pattaya Mail music critic in 2023 who wrote: “I enjoyed the perfectly phrased piano playing of Eri Nakagawa. In this movement, the piano part is quite busy, but Eri’s assertive playing blended well with the strings. From the first note — a hushed, vibrant B flat played by violinist Omiros Yavroumis — a spell was being cast. At that moment, there was a sense that the audience at Ben’s Theater were in for a magical musical experience.”

With their return to Pattaya, audiences will once again have the chance to experience the artistry and musical chemistry of these accomplished performers in the intimate setting of Ben’s Theater.







Tickets are priced at 1,000 baht and include a complimentary drink of choice. Seating is limited and reservations are required in advance via email at [email protected]. Guests are asked to include their name, the number of tickets required, and a mobile phone number when making a reservation. A confirmation message and directions to the venue will be sent in reply.



The dress code for the evening is smart casual, with shorts and sandals not permitted.

Ben’s Theater is known for presenting non-profit private concerts that bring high-quality musicians to Pattaya. Without sponsors, all ticket revenue goes directly to supporting the performing artists.

The venue is accessible for wheelchair users, and visitors using ride-hailing services can simply enter “Ben’s Theatre” as the drop-off location.

More information can be found at www.benstheaterjomtien.com.

































