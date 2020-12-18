Croissant-crazy Thais flock to Pattaya bakery

Capitalizing on the latest Thai social media food craze, a Pattaya bakery is drawing lines of customers for freshly baked croissants.

Saiwan Bake House on a little soi off Soi Siam Country Club Road has become the hot spot to get French-style buns baked daily.







Owner Artit Chomsawad said the bakery has been in business for three years, specializing in selling cakes online. Recently he renovated the loft-style building to create a cozy dining experience and began offering croissants, coffee and teas.

He found if you bake it, people will come. He now has eight types of croissants available each day.

Saiwan Bank House is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. For more information, call 061-391-8401.













