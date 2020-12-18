No Alcohol Rule applies as Thai voters nationwide go to the polls on Sunday

The Thailand Election Commission (EC) has set Dec. 20 for the elections of chairmen and members of provincial administration organisations (PAO) in 76 provinces nationwide. Chonburi voters will also go to the polls on Sunday, to decide who will lead the province in the coming term.

Polls are open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.









Paradee Puaksopha, permanent secretary of Banglamung district, and Sawaeng Boonmee, deputy secretary-general of the Election Commission of Thailand, confirmed that the law prohibiting the sale and distribution of alcoholic beverages will be in effect. This means that, by law, no alcohol can be sold or given away from 6:00 p.m. Saturday night, Dec. 19, until after the election is declared over on Sunday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m.

The “no alcohol rule” applies to all entertainment areas, including restaurants, although restaurants may remain open if they do not sell alcohol. It is also prohibited to give away free alcoholic beverages, even at private parties.



The law as written: Election laws of municipalities (year) 2482, amended 2523, section 12CH states: “As of 18:00 hours on the day before the election until the end of the day of the election, it is forbidden for anyone to sell, distribute, give away alcohol or have parties or social events that have alcohol served.” Section 76 states: “Whoever breaks this law is subject to a fine of no more than 10,000 baht or jail of no more than six months or both.”









Eleven districts in Chonburi are listed as members of the Chonburi Provincial Administrative Organization: Muang Chonburi District 9, Banglamung District 9, Sriracha District 8, Sattahip District 4, Phanat Nikhom District 3, Ban Bueng District 3, Phan Thong District 2, Bo Thong District, Koh Chan District, Nong Yai District, and Koh Si Chang District.

Banglamung district, which contains Pattaya and Jomtien, has been divided into nine constituencies with 228,140 registered voters. 402 polling units have been set up with 11 staff members at each polling station. Two additional volunteers have been added to each to monitor the COVID-19 compliance. A total of 5,226 polling station officials will serve on December 20, 2020, the day.







