Tourism rebound could generate 3 trillion baht for Thailand

The Ministry of Tourism recently elaborated on the performance of Thailand’s tourism sector during the pandemic, noting that its post-pandemic rebound could generate 3 trillion baht in two years.

The remarks were made as part of the government's explanation at the parliament's fiscal budget debate, during which the opposition accused the proposed 2023 budget of being inequitable.







Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said the number of international tourists visiting Thailand before the pandemic numbered 39.8 million, contributing to some 3 trillion baht that accounted for 18% of national GDP.

In 2021, Thailand recorded just 430,000 international visitors. The figure from the beginning of this year through May increased to 1.31 million, marking a positive start for 2022.





The Ministry of Tourism and Sports now expects the number of international tourists from June through September this year to be around 2.7-3 million, and more than 1 million between October and December 2022. The ministry has set a total international tourism target for this year at 7-10 million people and expects the nation to reel in 1.15-1.5 trillion baht.



The ministry anticipates that the tourism revenue will touch 2.4 trillion baht next year and the pre-pandemic figure of 3 trillion baht in 2024.

The tourism minister said health and medical tourism remains a strong sell, especially following the prime minister's visit to Saudi Arabia which attracted more medical tourists from the Middle East.(NNT)






































