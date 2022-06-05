Phuket restores face mask in public area order one day after governor relaxed the mandate

Phuket province has brought back mask requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19, just one day after allowing masks to be removed in open areas.

Removal of the mask mandate was previously announced and signed by provincial governor Narong Woonciew and was effective June 1.







Cancellation of the announcement means everyone is again required to wear face masks outside of their homes, with the exception of during meals or when having drinks, or when verifying themselves with a government officer.

The public is also encouraged to continue practicing Universal Protection disease control protocols until further notice. (NNT)


































