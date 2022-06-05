Bangkok entertainment venues resume under tight health checks

Pubs, bars and karaoke venues in Green and Blue Zone provinces recently reopened after staying shuttered for more than two years. Energetic scenes were observed in many provinces, with numerous customers having made their visits. Officials from the Ministry of Public Health and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) visited some of these venues to ensure their compliance with health regulations.







Dr Kiattiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary of Public Health, was accompanied by BMA officials as he inspected entertainment venues in the Sukhumvit 63 area of Bangkok. The establishments visited required customers to be fully vaccinated and to take an antigen test before entering.





The permanent secretary added that authorities will try to balance disease prevention with enabling businesses to operate, in order to allow the economy to fully recover. He also said any venue that helps to cause an outbreak will be ordered to temporarily close, noting that any which are not yet ready to open should refrain from resuming operations until they meet requirements. (NNT)

































