Bus driver hospitalized after violent road rage attack in North Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 59-year-old bus driver has filed a police complaint after being chased and violently assaulted by a van driver during a late-night road rage incident in North Pattaya, leaving him with multiple head injuries that required several stitches.

The incident occurred at around 10.00 p.m. on January 18 in Pattaya North Soi 2, behind a tour bus company. The victim, Surasak Krommangkorn, a driver for a private bus company, reported the assault to Capt. Kriangkrai Kaewpipop, Deputy Investigation Officer at Pattaya Police Station.







Surasak sustained a split scalp requiring four stitches, a forehead wound needing two stitches, and two more stitches above his left eyebrow, along with multiple bruises to his face and body.

He told police that he had driven passengers from Bangkok to Pattaya, dropping them off at the Thepprasit bus terminal, before heading to park the bus at the company depot on North Pattaya Road. While turning into Soi 2, a van followed closely behind, repeatedly honking and pressuring him to stop.

When he finally pulled over, the van driver—described as a man aged around 30 to 35 years—got out, yanked open the bus door, shouted angrily, accusing him of cutting him off, and immediately began attacking him.



Despite attempting to defend himself, Surasak said he was overpowered due to his age and suffered serious injuries before the attacker fled the scene.

Police have recorded the complaint and assigned investigators to inspect the scene and review nearby CCTV footage to identify and track down the suspect for prosecution under Thai law.

The case has once again raised concerns about road rage and escalating violence on Pattaya’s busy streets, particularly in narrow inner-city sois where heavy vehicles, vans, and buses frequently operate late at night.



































