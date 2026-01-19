Mild sunshine and improving conditions welcome visitors along Pattaya Beach

PATTAYA, Thailand – The Thai Meteorological Department reports that Pattaya and surrounding areas in Chonburi province are experiencing cooler conditions in the early morning, accompanied by fog and dense fog in some locations. The weather is influenced by a weakening high-pressure system covering upper Thailand, while southeasterly winds are bringing moisture into the eastern region.







For Pattaya, there is a slight chance of isolated thunderstorms, affecting about 10 percent of the area. Temperatures are expected to range from around 21–24°C in the morning to highs of 29–36°C during the day. Southeasterly winds are blowing at speeds of 15–30 km/h.

Sea conditions in the upper Gulf of Thailand remain generally calm, with waves below 1 metre. However, waves may exceed 1 metre in areas experiencing thunderstorms. Boat operators and tourists engaging in marine activities are advised to exercise caution, particularly during periods of unsettled weather.



Authorities also urge motorists, cyclists, and pedestrians to be extra careful during the early morning hours, as fog may reduce visibility along coastal roads and highways. Health precautions are recommended due to changing weather conditions.

In addition, air ventilation remains weak across upper Thailand, resulting in moderate to relatively high levels of dust and haze. Residents and visitors, especially those with respiratory sensitivities, are advised to monitor air quality and limit prolonged outdoor exposure when possible.



































