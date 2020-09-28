Thai Public Health confident with prepared measures for foreign tourists

The Ministry of Public Health has prepared measures to welcome foreign tourists and assured that human rights would not be affected, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said.







The ministry was ready in terms of disease control and prevention measures as well as treatment and was confident of its capabilities to maintain normal life in the country when it starts to welcome foreign tourists amid the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic, he said before a meeting of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

According to him, decisions to accept arrivals will depend on the COVID-19 situations in the countries of foreign tourists. Those from the countries that effectively control the disease will not be quarantined for 14 days. Disease control measures will be implemented carefully to control the disease and support national economy at the same time.









Mr Anutin confirmed that the imposition of the executive decree on public administration in emergency situations was necessary for effective disease control.

The imposition already proved to be free of any political motive or human right violation. Without the state of emergency law, officials would not be able to arrest illegal migrants swiftly and it would be difficult to control COVID-19, he said.

CCSA would reach conclusions on updated measures to control the disease, Mr Anutin said. (TNA)











