Chiang Mai Zoo celebrates panda’s birthday

Chiang Mai zoo has celebrated the 19th birthday anniversary of panda Lin Hui, offering her an ice cake filled with fruit as a birthday’s gift.







Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Chiang Mai, Chiang Mai zoo director and panda fans participated in the celebration at the zoo today. They sang a birthday song for her and gave her the nine-tiered ice cake, filled with fruit, which she enjoyed.

Lin Hui arrived in Chiang Mai on loan from China at the age of two as the goodwill ambassador. She is now healthy and weighs 125 kg.

Meanwhile, a flower-laying memorial ceremony was held for the passing of male giant panda Chuang Chuang last year.

Chuang Chuang and a female giant panda Lin Hui on loan from China left their hometown, southwest China’s Sichuan Province for Chiang Mai in 2003.

The negotiation is under way between the two countries to send a new panda to Chiang Mai zoo. It is expected the deal will be reached before the end of the contract to allow Lin Hui to stay in Thailand until 2023. (TNA)











