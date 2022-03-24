Royal Cliff Pattaya wins top Thailand SHA Award for Accommodation

The Royal Cliff Hotels Group has achieved another amazing milestone by being the only hotel in Thailand to be awarded “The Best of SHA Awards 2021” for Hotel Accommodation. This further cements its place as a destination that has excellent safety and hygiene measures in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19. Royal Cliff’s 5–star Cliff Spa, also received “The Best of SHA – The Excellence Award” for the Health and Beauty category.







The Best of SHA Awards 2021 is given to the best establishments that have received the most votes from a satisfaction questionnaire of tourists all over Thailand. The satisfaction questionnaire covers the safety and health standards (SHA Standard) and the White Tourism standards (convenient, clean, safe, fair, and nature-friendly). The awards ceremony was organized by TAT in acknowledgment of tourism businesses prioritizing compliance with Amazing Thailand SHA measures.







“The Best of SHA Awards 2021 was launched in June, last year, to search for the best SHA-certified businesses in the 10 categories the certification covers, and celebrate their excellence,” Yuthasak Supasorn, the TAT Governor, said. “The initiative is to encourage business operators to continuously adhere to the SHA standard and maintain consistency in their safety and hygiene approaches.”

The winners of “The Best of SHA Awards 2021” are chosen from establishments that received an average voting score of 90-100% from tourists. As the sole winner of the hotel accommodation and homestay category, Royal Cliff’s safety measures ensure guests that they will always have an extraordinary and safe stay in all its different hotels.



The Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) project is a collaboration between the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), the Ministry of Public Health, the Department of Disease Control, the Department of Health as well as public and private sector partners. Being awarded the SHA certificate and the SHA Extra Plus (SHA++) means that Royal Cliff along with the Cliff Spa and all its MICE Meeting venues had undergone a strict inspection and passed the SHA’s good standards of hygiene, health and cleanliness in accordance with the nationwide measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and have partnered with medical facilities for COVID-19-related testing and medical treatment.





























