AustCham Thailand ANZAC Day Tour 2022.

AustCham Thailand in collaboration with, the Advance Australia Council –Australian Alumni Association (AAA), Australia New Zealand Women’s Group (ANZWG), Thailand Tigers Australian Football Club – and the New Zealand Thai Chamber of Commerce and New Zealand Society, invites members and guests to join us for this year’s ANZAC Day Dawn Service at the Hellfire Pass Commemorative Centre. See below for ANZAC Day tour package options.







The ANZAC Day trip is always well attended and spaces are limited. Bookings must be confirmed with AustCham by Friday 1st April 2022.

Reserve your spot now – limited space available!



EVENT DETAILS:

When: Sunday 24th – Monday 25th April 2022

Agenda:

Sunday 24th April

11.00 hrs. – Departure from AustCham office, Bangkok

14.00 hrs. – Check-in at Home Phutoey River Kwai Resort

– Free time at resort

18.00 hrs. – Dinner at resort restaurant



Monday 25th April

04.30 hrs. – Departure to the Dawn Service at Hellfire Pass

05.30 hrs. – Dawn service commences:

For more information on the Dawn Service: Details

If you are attending, please indicate interest: Attending?

10.30 hrs. – Check-out of Home Phutoey River Kwai Resort

12.00 hrs. – Lunch at Keeree Tara restaurant (advance booking required)

– Lay wreath at War Cemetery (optional)

17.00 hrs. – Arrive at Bangkok





**Optional Plan on Saturday 23rd April:

ANZAC Commemorative AFL Asia Match in Kanchanaburi with Thailand Tigers. For more details, click HERE

Cost:

– 2-Day package Plan A – 5,500THB

Full transportation (return trip from BKK – Kanchanaburi) for one person

Single occupancy room at Home Phutoey River Kwai Resort

2-day meals* for one person (including beverages**)

– 2-Day package Plan B – 9,000THB

Full transportation (return trip from BKK – Kanchanaburi) for two persons

Double occupancy room at Home Phutoey River Kwai Resort

2-day meals* for two persons (including beverages**)





– Accommodation only***

Single occupancy – 2,500THB

Double occupancy – 3,000THB

*2-day meals include;

April 24th: Dinner at Home Phutoey River Kwai Resort (1,000baht, includes drinks or 600baht food only)

April 25th: Lunch at Keeree Tara Restaurant (700baht, includes drinks or 600baht food only)

**Beverages include water, soft drink, adult beverages. Other drinks have to be ordered at your own cost

Single Occupancy is for a one person in one room. Double Occupancy is for two people sharing one room. Double rooms will generally contain two beds. Contact us if you require specific bedding arrangements.

For more requirements or information, please contact Khun Chanakarn Lim at [email protected]



Start

Sunday, April 24, 2022 09:30

End Monday, April 25, 2022 17:00

Location: Home Phutoey River Kwai Resort, Kanchanaburi / Hellfire Pass

Registration

2 Day Package Plan A – ฿5,500.00

Full transportation (return trip from BKK – Karnchanaburi) for one person

• Single occupancy room at Home Phutoey River Kwai Resort, Kanchanaburi

• 2-day meals* for one person (including beverages**)







2 Day Package Plan B – ฿9,000.00

Full transportation transportation (return trip from BKK – Karnchanaburi) for two persons

• Double occupancy room at Home Phutoey River Kwai Resort, Kanchanaburi

• 2-day meals* for one person (including beverages**)

Accommodation Only – Double Occupancy – ฿3,000.00

Accommodation Only – Single occupancy – ฿2,500.00





























