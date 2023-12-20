PMG Shipyard launches the Silent-Yachts 62, the World’s Largest Solar Powered Yacht

RAYONG, Thailand – Imagine sailing across the ocean on a luxurious catamaran that runs on clean, renewable energy. No noise, no fumes, no fuel costs. Just the sun, the wind, and the waves. Sounds like a dream, right?

Well, for some lucky yacht owners, this dream is already a reality. Thanks to PMG Shipyard, a leading yacht builder based in Thailand, solar powered catamarans are no longer a fantasy, but a feasible option for anyone who loves the sea and cares about the environment.







PMG Shipyard has been producing high-quality yachts since 2004, with a focus on innovation, customization, and sustainability. The yard has a strong European presence in management and key technical positions, as well as world-renowned members of the advisory board. PMG Shipyard has earned a reputation for excellence in craftmanship, design, and service.

One of the most remarkable achievements of PMG Shipyard is the partnership with Austrian based Silent-Yachts, a pioneer in solar powered yachting. Together, they have launched several models of Silent-Yachts catamarans, which are fully equipped with solar panels, electric motors, and batteries. These yachts can cruise for hours without using any fossil fuels, and can even generate surplus energy that can be used for appliances, entertainment, and air conditioning.

The latest addition to the Silent-Yachts fleet is the Silent-Yachts 62, a 62-foot luxury catamaran that offers four spacious double cabins, each with its own bathroom. The main deck features a large salon and a kitchen that rivals most apartments, with plenty of refrigerator and freezer capacity, dishwasher, washing machine, and more. The yacht also has a diesel generator for backup power, in case of emergencies or prolonged cloudy weather.







On Tuesday, November 28, 2023, PMG Shipyard launched the fifth Silent-Yachts from its shipyard in Rayong, Thailand. The yacht will soon be on its way to its owner in North America, who will enjoy the benefits of solar powered yachting. This Silent-Yachts 62 is the last Silent-Yachts from PMG Shipyard, but the yard offers other catamarans of similar size with electric propulsion or conventional propulsion with solar power for utilities.

Among the yachts currently in production at PMG Shipyard is one that is solar powered, fully electric. Like the Silent-Yachts 62, it will rely solely on the sun and the batteries for power. This will make it even more eco-friendly, efficient, and comfortable. Also in production are a couple of PMG’s “standard” models, the solar assisted Cora 48 with diesel engines. These yachts will have solar panels for domestic appliances, which will reduce the fuel consumption and emissions, while still providing enough power for long-distance cruising.

PMG Shipyard is proud to be at the forefront of solar powered yachting, and to contribute to a sustainable, clean-energy future. The yard is always looking for new ways to improve its products and services, and to meet the needs and expectations of its customers. If you are interested in owning a solar powered catamaran, or any other type of yacht, PMG Shipyard would be happy to discuss your future boat with you. Contact them today and discover the possibilities of solar powered yachting.

Solar power is not only a solution for land-based energy needs, but also for marine transportation. More and more yacht owners are opting for solar powered catamarans, which offer a range of benefits, such as lower emissions, lower costs, lower noise, and higher comfort. One of the leading companies in this field is PMG Shipyard, a Thai-based yacht builder with Swiss management and expertise.

PMG Shipyard was founded in 2004 by Philippe Guénat, a passionate yachtsman and hotelier who wanted to combine his love for the sea and his interest in solar technology. He envisioned a future where yachts could run on clean and renewable energy, without compromising on performance or luxury. He assembled a team of professionals from various backgrounds, including engineering, design, and hospitality, to make his vision a reality.

PMG Shipyard also has a distinguished technical advisory board, composed of experts from different fields, who provide guidance and support to the company. The members of the board are:

Philippe M. Guénat, Switzerland: General Manager. Passionate yachtsman, Philippe spent his childhood on the shores of Lake Geneva and soon learned about the joys of yacht racing as well as navigating on high seas. His vocation as a hotelier and his attraction to tourism have taken him as far as the Orient where he managed various establishments, presided the Hoteliers Commission of Thailand, gave lectures on Business Management and Re-Engineering at the University of Bangkok (Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration). Back in Switzerland, he has been heading a group of hotels. Now Philippe is based in Thailand and brings all his expertise to PMG Shipyard. As a member of a family involved in a shipyard on Lake Geneva, Philippe quite naturally decided to devote his energy and competence to PMG Shipyard. Keen on solar technology, he investigates high and low in order to become one of the pioneers of mixed energy marine transportation. Philippe oversees the International business development and strategic partnerships. Contact Philippe

Raphaël Domjan, Switzerland: Member of the Board. PlanetSolar’s founder is a man of conviction. At the age of 40, he imagined the project and then did everything in his power to make it happen. PlanetSolar is an extraordinary technological challenge, but it is also a human adventure carrying the convictions of Raphaël Domjan and that of the team he assembled. Through PlanetSolar and the SolarPlanet foundation of which he is the president, he wants to demonstrate that we have the knowledge, the technology, the resources and enough renewable energies to change and adopt a sustainable approach. “Tomorrow’s world will reflect todays wisdom”.

Michael López-Alegria, United States of America: Member of the Board. Michael Lopez-Alegria has more than three decades of experience with the U.S. Navy and NASA in a variety of roles including Naval Aviator, Navy engineering, test pilot and program manager, NASA astronaut, ISS commander and assistant director of flight crew operations. He left NASA in 2012 and is now the President of the Commercial Spaceflight Federation in Washington, DC. Michael Lopez-Alegria holds three NASA records: longest spaceflight (215 days); the greatest number of Extravehicular Activities (EVA) (10) and cumulative EVA time (67 hours 40 minutes).

Dean Thompson, New Zealand: Special Project Production Manager. After having graduated from the New Zealand Shipyard Marine Technical College, Dean has specialized himself in the use of Vacuum Infused Carbon Fiber for racing Sailing Catamaran and other sailing competition all around the globe. He has been involved in many prestigious projects, such as the America’s Cup, the Volvo Ocean Race, and the Vendée Globe. He joined PMG Shipyard in 2018 and is responsible for the production of the solar powered yachts, ensuring the highest quality and efficiency standards.

Caroline Leib, Colombia and Germany: Oversea Sales & Marketing. Caroline has horse jumping for a passion and obtained numerous awards and recognitions until the day she made a move towards the hotel industry. Gaining extensive experience in hotel management, she specialized in sales and marketing and then as a market analysis manager. Caroline is our Director of International Marketing and being fluent in Spanish, French, German and English allows her to easily communicate with our customers around the world. She is also holding an ICC Power Yacht Captain License. Contact Caroline





























