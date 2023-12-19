Pattaya Brits join the campaign against new British visa regulations

PATTAYA, Thailand – A group of Brits, currently in Pattaya, have written to UK premier Rishi Sunak to complain about the latest family visa rule changes which require a sponsor to have 38,700 pounds in salary or pensions before a spouse, or family member, can be considered for entry to Britain. The current floor level is 18,600 pounds with the changes due to be introduced early next year. However, British government ministers have in recent days talked of “transitional arrangements” which likely mean the huge increase will apply only to new applications and not to those already in UK who need to apply for an extension on their initial time allowance of 30 months.







David Cole said he and his Thai wife were currently on holiday in Thailand, but his spouse would need to apply in UK for an extension on her family visa next summer. He said he was a restaurant chef in Newcastle on Tyne where wages were much lower than in London. “Unless the government has a change of heart, it looks like we will become a Skype family with me in UK and Noy stuck in Thailand,” he said. He added he had persuaded four other Brits in a similar position to sign a joint letter to Sunak headed, “This is an unworthy tax on love”.







Philip Ashby’s problem is rather different. He recently married his Thai wife Nada and they were intending to apply for the initial visa next year. Philip lives on savings and investments and was intending to put up 62,500 pounds in his British bank account, the alternative to 18,600 pounds in salary or earned income. “Now I suddenly find I may need to have more than double the amount in bank cash as the goal posts move to 38,700 pounds.” He doubted he and Nada could now live in UK unless the policy changed.







Home secretary James Cleverly said the current limit had been in force for over a decade and it was a longstanding rule that sponsors must have sufficient funds to cover non-British family members living in UK. He did think though that the unpublished transitional arrangements might assist those already in the system. On this scenario, David (above) might escape the increase whereas Philip would not. The sum of 38,700 pounds is also the sum required as a confirmed salary if skilled workers apply for a job in UK. Why the same figure is being used to assess family members on a very different visa has not been explained.





























