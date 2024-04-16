Pattaya Walking Street ignites with Songkran festivities

PATTAYA, Thailand – On the evening of April 13, Pattaya’s Walking Street burst into life as Thai and foreign tourists flooded the area armed with water guns, signalling the start of the much-anticipated Songkran festival for 2024. Amidst the jubilant atmosphere, tourists enthusiastically embraced traditional Thai New Year celebrations, adding to the festive energy.

Entertainment hubs within Pattaya’s designated zones, including Soi Bua Khao, Beach Road, and Walking Street, saw a surge in tourist participation throughout the day, with water throwing frenzy taking centre stage. The vibrant scene captivated the foreign visitors, enhancing the dynamic ambiance of Pattaya City.







Pol. Lt. Col. Piyapong Ensan, Superintendent of Pattaya Tourist Police Station, together with four tourist police units and two tourist enforcement units, alongside volunteer officers, ensured the safety and orderliness of the festivities. Their security patrols maintained a watchful eye on tourist safety, pre-empting potential conflicts, and cultivating a festive yet tranquil atmosphere. Furthermore, they conducted public relations initiatives to educate tourists about safety protocols.

Looking ahead, the Wan Lai events, scheduled for April 18 in Naklua and April 19 in Pattaya, are poised to heighten the celebratory fervour. Residents from across the city are anticipated to converge on these zones, eagerly participating in the water festivities and further enhancing the vibrancy of Pattaya during the Songkran festival.



































