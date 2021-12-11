Pattaya ready for influx of tourists during upcoming holiday season

According to Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT), since November, slot reservation of international flights has already increased 10% as Thailand reopened air borders.

From November 1, international flight slot reservation has increased by 1,518 flights from 15,614 flights previously reserved before November 1, bringing the number of confirmed international flights to land throughout this year to 17,132 flights.







The AOT also reported that in December alone, flight slot reservations increased from 7,649 to 9,483 flights which is 24% more compared to November.

It is expected that the rising number of international flights has been increasing because of the higher demand for travel during the high season.



During the first week of December, the AOT reported that average flights per day were 270. (NNT)



























