Tourist found passed out on Pattaya mall steps, officials step in

By Pattaya Mail
Municipal officers respond after a foreign woman was found asleep on the staircase outside Royal Garden Plaza on Pattaya Beach Road.

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers responded to a public request for assistance after a foreign woman, believed to be heavily intoxicated, was found unconscious on the staircase in front of Royal Garden Plaza along Pattaya Beach Road, March 2.

Initial reports indicated that a mall housekeeper remained nearby to watch over the woman out of concern for her personal belongings and safety.

Upon inspection, officers confirmed she appeared intoxicated and managed to wake her. Authorities prepared to escort her back to her accommodation for safety. However, the woman later stated that she wished to return to her lodging on her own.


Officers attempt to wake the woman, who appeared heavily intoxicated, during a late-night safety check.

Authorities prepare to escort the tourist back to her accommodation to ensure her safety.















