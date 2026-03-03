Tourist found passed out on Pattaya mall steps, officials step in

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya municipal officers responded to a public request for assistance after a foreign woman, believed to be heavily intoxicated, was found unconscious on the staircase in front of Royal Garden Plaza along Pattaya Beach Road, March 2.

Initial reports indicated that a mall housekeeper remained nearby to watch over the woman out of concern for her personal belongings and safety.

Upon inspection, officers confirmed she appeared intoxicated and managed to wake her. Authorities prepared to escort her back to her accommodation for safety. However, the woman later stated that she wished to return to her lodging on her own.









































