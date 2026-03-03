Pattaya businesses fear revenue drop as tensions impact Middle Eastern and European markets

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya tourism operators are voicing growing concern over the escalating conflict in the Middle East, warning that the situation is already impacting visitor numbers and local revenue as numerous international flights are cancelled.

A survey of the tourism atmosphere across Pattaya found clear signs of slowdown, particularly among visitors from the Middle East and Europe — key markets for the city. Business operators across multiple sectors report declining income as travel plans are delayed or called off due to safety concerns and tightened aviation measures.







The ongoing conflict, which has involved aerial attacks and retaliatory actions between countries in the region, has prompted several nations to implement stricter air safety protocols. As a result, many travelers have postponed or cancelled overseas trips.

Inspections in major tourist zones revealed that beer bars, restaurants and entertainment venues are seeing noticeably fewer customers, especially from Middle Eastern markets that have played a significant role in Pattaya’s tourism economy in recent years.

Sudjai, 24, a local beer bar operator, said he was saddened by the violence and the losses caused by the conflict. He expressed hope that the situation would not escalate further, noting that instability abroad has wide-ranging consequences, including for Thailand’s tourism sector. He explained that increased aviation restrictions and heightened security measures have limited air travel, leading many tourists to delay their trips. As a large portion of his customers come from the Middle East, he has already seen a clear drop in revenue.





Many local entrepreneurs are hoping the overseas conflict will ease soon, as prolonged tensions could continue to affect both Middle Eastern and European markets.

Meanwhile, some foreign tourists said temporary airspace closures, though inconvenient, are necessary for safety, emphasizing that aviation precautions help prevent further losses and ensure safer international travel.



































