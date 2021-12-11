Chonburi coastline to be titivated to enhance tourism and sports

According to Minister of Transport Saksayam Chidchob, the Marine Department has a coastal development plan to promote tourism. The plan includes walkway improvement and decorations along the walkways.

The 5-month long construction is expected to be completed in the middle of 2022.







Minister Saksayam said he will ask the Marine Department to develop the marina port for public use and to create opportunities for water tourism.

In addition, it is expected that the Marine Department will prepare improvement details and propose them to the Cabinet on December 21 to ask for a budget of about 100 million baht. (NNT)



























