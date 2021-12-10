Bangkok reorganizes unsightly telecom cables to improve public safety

Among the fascinating sights of Thailand posted onto Twitter by Hollywood celebrity Russell Crowe during his recent visit in October was a photograph of jumbled telecom cables that stirred up much talk among Thai social media users. The disorderly cables at Soi Phetchaburi 31 in Bang Kapi district of Bangkok are now being reorganized and unused cables are being removed to improve the scenery and create a better image for Thai tourism.







The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC)’s district 11 office, the Metropolitan Electricity Authority’s Bang Kapi office and telecom firms worked together to reorganize the telecom cables at Soi Phetchaburi 31. All unused cables are being removed from the site and are being transported away by the agencies. The reorganization is expected to complete by December 15.



Phongsakon Kaeochannua, director of NBTC district 11 office, said the reorganization of cables will improve safety for locals and road users in addition to improving Thailand’s image in the eyes of tourists. He explained that unmaintained cables may fall onto pedestrians or cause sparks that may trigger fires. He added that excessive amounts of cables may prove too much for the electric poles, which might then collapse.







Locals in Soi Phetchaburi 11 said the cables had been continually added over the years, to the point that they significantly blocked the views of various shops and stores in the area. They said there have been concerns that these cables might endanger people in the community, and they were glad that the responsible agencies are now addressing the issue.

Only 10% of the cables were power cables, with the rest being telecom cables installed by cable TV businesses, internet providers, and telephone firms. (NNT)



























