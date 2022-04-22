On May 1, Thailand will be fully reopen, says Gen. Prayut

The ‘Test & Go’ entry scheme including its compulsory RT-PCR tests for COVID-19 on arrival will end on May 1 and be replaced with simple self-antigen tests, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said.

Tourism was improving in the country and antigen tests would be more convenient for foreign tourists, he said.



“Besides, COVID-19 control zoning will not have a red zone any longer. The remainder will be orange, green, yellow and blue zones while alcohol can be served until midnight. On May 1 the country will be fully reopen,” the prime minister said after chairing the meeting of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration today.

CCSA did not discuss a plan to declare COVID-19 an endemic disease on July 1. It would be monitoring the local COVID-19 situation during 1-2 weeks after the Songkran festival, Gen Prayut said. (TNA)









































