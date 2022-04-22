Democrat Party won’t protect Prinn and will help victims

The Democrat Party insists it will not intervene in investigation into sexual harassment and rape allegations against its former deputy leader and will help victims, according to its executive.

Democrat executive Rachada Dhnadirek said the party made its stance clear that it would never intervene in the investigation. She was responding to lawyer Sittra Biebangkerd’s remark that a police major general was intervening in the case.



In the wake of the sex scandal surrounding former Democrat deputy leader Prinn Panitchpakdi, Miss Rachada headed a Democrat committee scrutinizing the party’s criteria for the recruitment of its members.

After the first meeting of the committee today, Miss Rachada said Democrats must be capable, knowledgeable and decent people. The ongoing issue affected the image of the party and it had to prevent such a matter from recurring, she said.







She assured that the party would help affected people in Mr Prinn’s case by offering them legal advice and assigning woman lawyers to help them in additional to other practical assistance measures. (TNA)

































