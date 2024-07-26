Lao officials remove Chinese language signs from businesses in Vientiane city after warnings

Over the past week, Lao authorities have removed nearly 40 Chinese-language signs and posters from various businesses in the capital city of Vientiane. This move is part of the Lao government’s effort to beautify the city’s streets in preparation for the upcoming ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting.

The Department of Public Works and Transport in Vientiane took down 18 signs from local shops and 20 signs from a large Chinese-owned shopping mall facing the streets since last weekend.

Officials stated that business signs must include Lao translations of equal size to any foreign language text.







“We insist that the Lao language should be larger than Chinese because these are businesses in Laos, our country,” said an official. However, many signs were removed due to incorrect color usage. According to state regulations, shop signs should use a combination of yellow and red colors. Some signs were taken down because they used white and red, colors associated with the Lao army, the Communist Party, and the Ministry of Security. The white and blue colors are reserved for other state agencies.

“We have warned Chinese businesses twice already, and they did not make any improvements. This is the third time, and we have removed all the signs to maintain orderliness along the streets and enhance the city’s beauty,” the official added.









Laos, serving as the chair of the regional group comprising 10 member countries this year, is hosting meetings with China, Japan, and the United States until Saturday. Recently, Lao authorities have also organized the street vendors along the Mekong River, enhanced the landscaping near the Patuxai monument, and installed Lao national flags on various lampposts.



































