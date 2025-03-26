Great British Festival at The British Club in Bangkok

BCCT invites you to The Great British Festival on Saturday, 29th March, at The British Club Back Lawn!

Get ready for a day packed with lively activities, live music, and an interactive BCCT booth where you can play games and win exclusive prizes from our sponsors.

Plus, don’t miss the chance to win a flight to Paris or the UK in the British Club’s exciting raffle!

So, are you feeling lucky? 😉 Join us for an unforgettable day!







📅 Date: Saturday, 29th March

📍 Location: The British Club Back Lawn

🎟 Ticket Prices: Members: 500 THB / Non-members: 700 THB

Kids: 350 THB (includes 4 fairground ride coupons)

Please book in advance. Book your tickets now via Line Official – https://lin.ee/yuk8WvT

For more information – https://www.facebook.com/share/1DFq5amQEY/

We look forward to seeing you there!



Thank you to our prize sponsors: Avani Pattaya Resort, BNH Medical Centre Co. Ltd., Capella Bangkok, Centre Point, Conrad Bangkok, DoubleTree by Hilton Ploenchit, Flow Inter Co., Ltd., Holiday Inn Bangkok Silom, Le Méridien Bangkok, Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok, The SILQ Hotel, St. Regis Bangkok, The Standard Hua Hin, The Centara Grand & Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld

หอการค้าอังกฤษ – ไทย

British Chamber of Commerce Thailand

Two Pacific Place, 18th Floor, 142 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Tel: +66 (0) 2651-5350-1 Email: [email protected]

Location Map: Thai/English






























